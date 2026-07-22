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John Cosgrove

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North CanterburyJuly 22

Disc golf course opens in Rangiora

Disc golf arrives in Rangiora
Disc golf course opens in Rangiora
Disc golf course opens in Rangiora
North CanterburyJuly 22

Knitting is the spark of life for several Holmwood residents in Ranigora

Knitting is the spark of life
Knitting is the spark of life for several Holmwood residents in Ranigora
Knitting is the spark of life for several Holmwood residents in Ranigora
North CanterburyJuly 22

Stokes wins and extends lead in championship

Waikuku rally driver Jack Stokes wins Rally Southland to extend his championship lead.
Stokes wins and extends lead in championship
Stokes wins and extends lead in championship
North CanterburyJuly 15

Kaiapoi vets win top award

Kaiapoi’s long-serving veterinarians, Barbara and Murray Pringle, have been awarded the top business award at the annual New Zealand Veterinary Association awards.
Kaiapoi vets win top award
Kaiapoi vets win top award