When the fire alarm sounds, Woodend Chief Fire Officer Shayne Robinson only has to bang on the nearest bedroom door to alert the brigade’s latest recruit — his son Isaac. Isaac, aged 16, a year 12 student at Kaiapoi High School, says he’s proud to be turning out alongside his father. "I suppose I grew up with dad being a fire fighter, so I’ve always known I would follow him into the Woodend Volunteer Fire Brigade. "But I did worry about how I would cope with the increasing medical side of the service’s duties when I was younger, but not so today,” he says. Once he gets through this years exams, Isaac says he’s looking forward to attending his basic firefighter course at the Woolston training facility in Christchurch, early in December. “I’m thinking about how I will cope with the heat, being summer, and the trainees spend quite a bit of time learning how to fight blazes inside the special buildings they have there that burns fiercely.” Dad Shayne says he’s very proud to have Isaac standing alongside him. "When he returns to the Brigade he will be allowed to accompany us on the truck, when he turns out for fires and events in the evenings, weekends and school holidays.” "Back when I started 26 years ago, the recruit training was spread out over several weekends but now it’s all done at one time and it fits in nicely with our recruits needs.” Shayne, a qualified electrician and fire alarm technician, says he started his career with the Woodend Brigade when he moved into the district 26 years ago. “I knew from an early age I wanted to be a fire fighter. I reportedly ran away from home at age three once, to look at a fire engine parked nearby, but life and work kept me from joining a brigade until I came here. "When I started we were only averaging about 120 call outs a year. Now we are up over 200 with many more medical and motor vehicle events." Shayne says things have improved a lot from late last century when he first joined. Then those who responded quickly when the fire alarm went off got the best gear to wear at the call-out. "It was then a case of one size fits all for fire fighters gear. Now everyone has the correct safety gear and its tailored to their size.” "Here at the brigade, it’s still very family orientated with our wives, partners and mothers supporting, or in many cases now, even taking part in call outs. "My wife, and Isaacs mum Lara, is very supportive of us both when we have to race away at all hours to help others in our community. "At the brigade we have over 30 members. Isaac is our youngest, but we have university students and the ages of other members range from young to old. "Some work for operational support at call outs, while some, aged over 60, are still turning out to fight fires as qualified fire fighters. "I am looking forward to have Isaac standing beside me,” says Shayne.