More than $8000 was spent on a code of conduct investigation into Gore District councillor Donna Bruce, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The investigation was launched after Ms Bruce made a homophobic comment at a council workshop in April, when she described a presentation as “gay”.

At Tuesday’s Gore District Council meeting, a report from chief executive Debbie Lascelles confirmed the total spent on the code of conduct investigation relating to Cr Bruce totalled $8200 plus GST.

The report also noted a total of $22,169 plus GST was spent by council on code of conduct investigations between July 2024 and July 2026.

The report stated the details of the investigations were confidential.

Cr Bruce apologised to council in late June over her comment, saying she had found the code of conduct process ‘‘lengthy’’ and ‘‘difficult’’.

‘‘Although I accept code of conduct complaints have an important place, I struggle to see how the time, cost and public attention devoted to this matter are proportionate to the findings that it was neither significant nor serious,’’ she said at the time.

Cr Bruce had previously rejected a recommended mediation process around the issue.

A report by investigator James Cowan, of Anderson Lloyd, tabled at June’s council meeting, had found a code of conduct breach had been made and recommended Cr Bruce apologise.

Council accepted the apology and agreed “to move on” from the matter.