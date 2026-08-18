The upgrade of Christchurch’s New Brighton pedestrian mall is due to start next week.

The $4.2 million project will enhance the mall area and help it act as a welcoming gateway between the beach, the pier, businesses and developments in the area, Christchurch City Council manager planning and delivery transport Jacob Bradbury said.

“It’s been more than a decade since this project originated in the New Brighton Centre Master Plan,” he said.

“Since then, New Brighton has welcomed a number of big, exciting developments like He Puna Taimoana, the City to Sea Pathway, the Marine Parade upgrade, and the New Brighton Beachside Playground, alongside private developments like the Village Green Project and Pierside.

“With the mall acting as a gateway of sorts between all these different destinations, now’s the time to give it a facelift.”

An artist's impression of the Brighton Mall upgrade. Image: CCC

The upgrade will include:

New paving along the mall that incorporates the newly gifted name for the mall, Te Ara Kuaka, which means “the pathway of the godwit”

Creating a central gathering area in the mall, adjacent to the Village Green with bespoke seating, planting, irrigation and LED feature lighting

New streetlights, feature lighting of the palm trees and central gathering area, and crime prevention cameras

New wastewater pipes and upgraded drainage with increased capacity

Cultural artwork in the central gathering area

New bespoke seating, rubbish bins, drinking fountain and signage.

Southpaw Brewing Company and the Village Green — Te Hiato Kuaka will remain open through the work.

The New Brighton Seaside Market will relocate to the New Brighton Club car park during the work and will move back to the mall once the project is complete.

Brighton Mall. Photo: CCC

People can visit the project information stand at the New Brighton Seaside Market, near the Village Green, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the fish-shaped climbing frame, a fixture in the mall since 2016 has been removed because of the upgrade and will have a new home in Thomson Park on Marine Pde.

Cycle stands will be put in where the fish was.