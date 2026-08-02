Looking for inspiration in and around Rangiora was the daunting task faced by 21 photographers attending an inaugural PhotoMarathon held on Sunday.

Held by the Rangiora Photographic Society, the six-hour-long marathon had participants from Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Christchurch City, Pegasus and Woodend, all seeking photo opportunities in many different places around the Waimakariri District from Waikuku Beach to the Ashley River.

All started with a theme - patterns in nature, simplicity, vintage and Rangiora life — which they then had to interpret into a photograph.

They had an hour and a half to create a photo of one of the themes, using either a digital camera or cellphone camera, and then they had to return to the base at the Mainpower Cricket oval, download and submit their entry before they received their next theme.

Organiser and RPS President John Cosgrove says it was a fun day with everyone commenting on the uniqueness of the themes and the time limits which challenged them to find photos quickly.

"It was great to see both young and older photographers out and about shooting outside their comfort zones.

"We had a number of Christchurch Photo Society club members come out to joining the RPS members, and students from Rangiora High School discovering Rangiora with their cameras.”