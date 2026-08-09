A photo snapped of a family buying gelato at a local ice-cream shop won the first PhotoMarathon held in Rangiora.

The theme set was to record Rangiora Life, and in amongst all the entries submitted was Rangiora photographer Colleen Linnell’s superb image of people enjoying their purchases.

The judges say it captured the spirit of Rangiora as recorded by the 21 photographers taking part in the first ever Rangiora Photographic Society’s PhotoMarathon, held on Sunday, July 26.

On the day, participants from several Camera Clubs were presented with four surprise themes revealed at different intervals throughout the day.

For each round, they had only one and a half hours to envision, shoot, and submit their best photo interpretation of the theme.

A panel of three judges later selected winners based on adherence to the theme set, creativity and technical skills.

Winners of the 1st RPS PhotoMarathon 2026.

Winner of Patterns in Nature - Andrew Millar CPS

Winner of Simplicity -Monita Baird RPS

Winner of Vintage - Cheryl Muirson RPS

Winner of Rangiora Life - Colleen Linnell RPS

Winner of overall - Colleen Linnell RPS

Winner of Under 18 - C Crawford