There was plenty to smile about as North Canterbury teenager Jackson Culver took three hard fought second place finishes at the third round of AU4 Motorsport Australia AU4 Championship in Adelaide. Racing at the Bend West Circuit in South Australia, Jackson says it was a “solid weekend” and he was reasonably happy with his overall performance despite a couple issues. In Race 1 Jackson started in P2, and in a photo finished scoring his first podium in second place. He had led for a good part of the race but lost grip on his front tyres towards the end which slowed him down. Race 2 was a repeat of Race 1, and Jackson says he had some great battles with the lead drivers in the series. Despite some issues during Race 3, where he was locked in a full three-way battle for the lead, Jackson ended up with a broken front wing and just held on to finish second. "There are heaps of positives to take away and improve on, so I will be working seriously hard between now and the next round. I need a bit more straight-line speed as I struggled to draft like others were doing.” Now he’s looking forward to a return trip to the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at the Bend for Round 4 on August 21. Hur1205SptCULVER1 Good effort . . . Jackson Culver #12 races in the Gen1 class of the Australian AU4 championship. Photo: Supplied