A Rangiora-based group is calling on knitters, crocheters, and anyone who can sew to help them provide blankets for premature and newborn babies in Canterbury.

Founder Julie Rose is always on the lookout for a few more to help her make the blankets needed for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Christchurch, which provides intensive and special care for newborns across the Canterbury region.

"There are already many wonderful knitters out there in the community making bonnets and hats for these babies, but what they also need at NICU is blankets that are made to the right size for the cots.”

Julie is seeking some extra assistance from those who can, to help make these woollen blankets.

It’s all part of her wider goal of helping source blankets, toys and clothes also for the Early Start Project.

"There are over 400 desperate families in need of a helping hand in our area, and we can’t keep up with the demand, so we need a hand for the community as we need to look after each other,” she says.

Julie’s Blanketed with Love project is the latest in a series of aid projects she has facilitated.

”I started helping families after the Pike River tragedy, then following the Christchurch earthquake we donated 500 quilts to victims and families in need. I’ve brought together nearly 1000 women over the years to help make blankets and quilts.”

Now Julie has a core group of 75 women who meet once a month to work on the projects.

"I am immensely grateful to all the wonderful women who support my charity. Every stitch is made with love and kindness and without your support my project would not be possible.”

She says she hates waste and enjoys recycling fabrics into blankets.

"Everything we make goes locally to those who need it. People can contact me through our Facebook site at facebook.com/Blanketedwithlovenz, if they would like to help.”