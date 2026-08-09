The second annual Joint Services Military Ball was another resounding success according to organiser Melissa Smith.

While the veterans made sure their shoes were shined, belts polished, medals arranged and creases ironed into their trousers, their wives and partners were dressed in their finest as all the pomp and ceremony of a traditional military ball was in evidence at the Rangiora RSA on Friday evening.

Cadets from Number 88 Squadron Waimakariri Air Training Corp marched on the flags of five countries represented by attendees at the ball, at the start of proceedings.

Later the representatives of New Zealand, Australia, United States of America, Malta and Rhodesia all took the salute before guest of honour Rear Admiral Jack Steer, ONZM, who spoke to the160 guests prior to dinner being served.

In remembrance . . . Stu Blair, a former RNZAF/RAF pilot, joins in the salute to fallen comrades at the Rangiora RSA’s second annual Joint Services Ball. Photo: John Cosgrove

The ball was organised by the Veterans section at the Rangiora RSA and co-organiser Melissa Smith says it was a fabulous evening, enjoyed by all.

"Every one got dressed up and enjoyed the format of a traditional military ball. Our many wonderful sponsors enjoyed themselves and it was great to see the clubs new patron Mayor Dan Gordon and his partner dancing the night away.”

She says they started the concept of hosting a traditional Military ball last year as a way to raise funds for the RSA Welfare support section.

"We combined how the NZ Military conducted a traditional military ball with those from my own US Marines and RAF ceremonial functions and created the Joint Services Ball.

Fun night . . . Old soldiers (from left) Stu Blair RNZAF/RAF, Al Clarke Royal Marines and Mike Wilson US Marine Corp, enjoying the camaraderie at the Rangiora RSA’s second annual Joint Services Ball. Photo: John Cosgrove

"It went so well last year that everyone asked when the next one was going to be held, so as this years was also a success, we have already had inquiries for tickets to next years ball.”