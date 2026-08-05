Otago Sparks Contracted players Suzie Bates, Emma Black, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Chloe Deerness, Abby Fookes, Louisa Kotkamp, Hannah O'Connor, Anika Todd, PJ Watkins, Saffron Wilson Suzie Bates has not smacked her last boundary yet. The White Ferns great retired from international cricket this year, but she has signed on for another summer with her beloved Otago Sparks. She joins 10 others to be contracted in the first round for the 2026-27 season. Bates is regarded as one of New Zealand’s greatest cricketers. She made her debut for the province while at Otago Girls’ High School and went on to play for her country in a stunning career that spanned 20 years and led to her being hailed as one of the best players in the female game. The 38-year-old will be joined in the side by the likes of highly rated young batter Abby Fookes, who secures her first provincial contract. The 19-year-old is just starting out, and sharing a dressing room with the likes of Bates will be invaluable. White Ferns trio Eden Carson, Bella James and Polly Inglis are contracted nationally, but will be available for selection when international commitments allow. Experienced swing bowler Emma Black returns for another shot at glory alongside all-rounders PJ Watkins and Anna Browning. Harriett Cuttance, Chloe Deerness, Louisa Kotkamp, Hannah O'Connor, Anika Todd and Saffron Wilson round out the first 11 contract spots. Olivia Gain, Isy Parry and Caitlin Blakely, who were all contracted during the 2025-26 season, do not feature in the initial group. Felicity Robertson retired at the end of last season. Bates has enjoyed an extraordinary run with Otago since making her provincial debut in 2003. She has scored 4925 runs at an average of 46.46 in 131 list A games, and notched 3518 runs at 38.65 in 107 T20s. Bates has also collected 181 wickets across both formats for the Sparks. Two further contract offers will be announced later this month to complete the Otago Sparks squad for the 2026-27 domestic season.