A Queenstown architect who is a leader in her profession is a category finalist in the Architecture + Women NZ (A+W NZ) Dulux 2026 Awards. Studio lead for Ignite Architects’ local branch, Shana Payne is a finalist for the Munro Diversity Award recognising those promoting equity and diversity in architecture. Originally from the United States where she gained a Master in Architecture in 2008, Payne has been in New Zealand since ’09 — originally in Christchurch before moving to Queenstown in 2012. In ’23 she chaired the NZ Institute of Architects’ southern awards and she has been southern branch chair since ’24. "I’ve always been interested in sustainability since day dot,” she says. To that end she has been on the regional Better Building Working Group and also a Homestar assessor since 2018, and co-authored a Homestar design guide to lower-carbon and create healthier homes. Arrowtown architect Louise Wright, who supported her nomination, states: “Shana stands out as a person who lives her values both in her practice work and beyond into the community.” Formerly concentrating on high-end residential and passive houses, she has veered into commercial work in the past two years and is currently project lead architect for a Queenstown Airport development project. The A+W NZ awards are being announced on September 11. Payne says she is ‘extremely delighted’ to be one of five finalists in her category. — PHILIP CHANDLER