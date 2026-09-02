A vicious street assault in Queenstown left the victim with serious injuries needing ongoing medical attention, police said.

Two men have been arrested and police are now appealing for witnesses.

The assault happened near the Crew Room Bar entrance on Ballarat Street at around 1.10am on Tuesday August 25.

“The victim was repeatedly assaulted and left with serious injuries that require ongoing medical attention,” Detective Sergeant Simon Matheson said in a statement

A 29-year-old has been charged with assault with intent to injure, and a 31-year-old is facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are both due to reappear in Queenstown District Court on October 19.

Police are now asking for any witnesses of the assault to please come forward and have released a photo of a man they want to speak to.

“We understand he may have witnessed this incident and could have information that is vital to our investigation. If this is you, or you know who this is, please contact police.”

Police have released this photo of a man they want to speak to. Photo: NZ Police

Police are also asking for anyone with video footage, including any footage that may have been seen on social media to get in touch.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, or come down to the Queenstown Police Station.

Reference file number 260828/5846.

- Allied media