Controversial Dunedin councillor Benedict Ong is facing a trespass notice from all Otago University Students’ Association property over allegations of “inappropriate and unwanted behaviours.”

OUSA president Daniel Leamy said in a statement it planned to trespass Cr Ong from all OUSA premises following reports from several complaints from students.

“This trespass reflects OUSA's commitment to preventing student harm and ensuring students feel safe and supported whilst in all OUSA facilities.

“We also urge the University to follow suit in the interests of student wellbeing. While the University campus and OUSA premises are open to the public, we believe all reasonable steps should be taken to ensure students feel safe on campus.

"OUSA's primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of students. We encourage any students who have experienced harassment to seek support, including through the OUSA Student Support Centre.”

The request for trespass was first reported by University of Otago student magazine Critic Te Arohi .

In a subsequent call, Mr Leamy said: “I can't really give too much of the details because the people that have complained, they've asked to remain anonymous.

"So, I can't really give too much.

“There's been multiple complaints. It was several complaints and I've come to OUSA with them and we've taken them forward to the university.”

When asked about what he would like to see happen next, Mr Leamy said “oh, we'll just see what the university says”.

"I mean, for us, the whole reason behind this was about student safety. If we've heard concerns about safety from students, then we just took the action that we thought was best.”

Cr Ong regularly posts on social media photos and videos of himself fraternising with students on the Otago campus.

In a Facebook post Cr Ong described the action as “another politically motivated false attack against me because of the support I have across our community and a number of my statements in my posts”.

At a recent Dunedin City Council meeting, Cr Ong was escorted from the building after refusing to take down a post critical of Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker.

He has also had two separate council code of conduct complaints, and faces a third.

More to come.