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Latest
Dunedin
July 19
Kids TRYathlon re-launch plan
The owners of a revamped holiday park are aiming to relaunch the Dunedin Kids TRYathlon after longtime sponsor Sanitarium decided to pull out.
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Dunedin
July 19
Science festival chiefs happy to share ideas internationally
Two high-flying luminaries from Taiwan’s scientific community will take back plenty of ideas from their visit to Dunedin.
Dunedin
July 19
Cup final: ‘Whoever wins, I’ll fly’
Dunedin man Ron Geddes has a flag for all occasions: so he knows exactly what his role will be this morning.
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Dunedin
July 19
Cyclists ‘resigned’ to bumpy ride on central city streets
Cyclists on Dunedin’s central city routes are resigned to the fact their options are limited in the early days of the new Dunedin hospital inpatients building project.
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Dunedin
July 17
Controversial IT firm cleared in uni report
A Silicon Valley tech firm said to have ties to the Israel Defence Force (IDF) has been cleared to partner with the University of Otago.
Dunedin
July 17
Students lay down the law across the ditch
Complicated and arcane Australian tax law proved a breeze for two University of Otago students who demonstrated their mastery of the moot.
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Southland
July 16
Major upgrade for Southland Hospital
Significant upgrades to the out-of-date Southland Hospital in Invercargill will begin next year.
Dunedin
July 16
It’s a bug’s life — artist weaves ongoing plight of insects into artwork
Christine Keller wants people to think about the plight of insects.
News
July 16
Minor damage reported from ‘sharp’ shake
There are reports of minor damage following last night's short, sharp earthquake that was felt across the South last night.
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National
July 16
Check those petrol prices: AA
Motorists should keep an eagle eye out for the best deals on petrol, as the AA is expecting significant increases at the pump over the next month.
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