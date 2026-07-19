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Matthew Littlewood
matthew.littlewood@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

DunedinJuly 19

Kids TRYathlon re-launch plan

The owners of a revamped holiday park are aiming to relaunch the Dunedin Kids TRYathlon after longtime sponsor Sanitarium decided to pull out.
Kids TRYathlon re-launch plan
Kids TRYathlon re-launch plan
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DunedinJuly 19

Science festival chiefs happy to share ideas internationally

Two high-flying luminaries from Taiwan’s scientific community will take back plenty of ideas from their visit to Dunedin.
Science festival chiefs happy to share ideas internationally
Science festival chiefs happy to share ideas internationally
DunedinJuly 19

Cup final: ‘Whoever wins, I’ll fly’

Dunedin man Ron Geddes has a flag for all occasions: so he knows exactly what his role will be this morning.
Cup final: ‘Whoever wins, I’ll fly’
Cup final: ‘Whoever wins, I’ll fly’
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DunedinJuly 19

Cyclists ‘resigned’ to bumpy ride on central city streets

Cyclists on Dunedin’s central city routes are resigned to the fact their options are limited in the early days of the new Dunedin hospital inpatients building project.
Cyclists ‘resigned’ to bumpy ride on central city streets
Cyclists ‘resigned’ to bumpy ride on central city streets
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DunedinJuly 17

Controversial IT firm cleared in uni report

A Silicon Valley tech firm said to have ties to the Israel Defence Force (IDF) has been cleared to partner with the University of Otago.
Controversial IT firm cleared in uni report
Controversial IT firm cleared in uni report
DunedinJuly 17

Students lay down the law across the ditch

Complicated and arcane Australian tax law proved a breeze for two University of Otago students who demonstrated their mastery of the moot.
Students lay down the law across the ditch
Students lay down the law across the ditch
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SouthlandJuly 16

Major upgrade for Southland Hospital

Significant upgrades to the out-of-date Southland Hospital in Invercargill will begin next year.
Major upgrade for Southland Hospital
Major upgrade for Southland Hospital
DunedinJuly 16

It’s a bug’s life — artist weaves ongoing plight of insects into artwork

Christine Keller wants people to think about the plight of insects.
It’s a bug’s life — artist weaves ongoing plight of insects into artwork
It’s a bug’s life — artist weaves ongoing plight of insects into artwork
NewsJuly 16

Minor damage reported from ‘sharp’ shake

There are reports of minor damage following last night's short, sharp earthquake that was felt across the South last night.
Minor damage reported from ‘sharp’ shake
Minor damage reported from ‘sharp’ shake
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NationalJuly 16

Check those petrol prices: AA

Motorists should keep an eagle eye out for the best deals on petrol, as the AA is expecting significant increases at the pump over the next month.
Check those petrol prices: AA
Check those petrol prices: AA