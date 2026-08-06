[Missing Credit][object Object] The Otago Polytechnic has apologised for a “chilling” remark implying it would monitor responses to a social media page where mostly anonymous commentators make “confessions” about the university and the polytechnic. The controversy emerged after an anonymous poster on the UoO (University of Otago) Meaningful Confessions social media page made a lengthy “confession” about the state of the Otago Polytechnic’s nursing programme. The criticisms were lengthy and detailed, raising concerns about inconsistent marking, students feeling intimidated, recycled teaching content, poor communication and students being afraid to question grades. The initial response had been described as “chilling” by a free-speech advocacy group. In response, the Otago Polytechnic emailed all current nursing students with a warning. “It has come to the school’s attention that comments about, and critique of, [Otago Polytechnic’s Bachelor of Nursing] Programme (including comments about lecture content, lecturers, placement allocations and support of students) are being posted online. “While the original post seen this morning is anonymous, the ‘likes’ are not anonymous.” The email asked students to “please carefully consider your online presence and the Social Media guidelines that you should all be familiar with from semester one theory’’. “If you have concerns about [Otago Polytechnic’s Bachelor of Nursing Programme], please address these with staff, that could be with lecturers, or through other avenues such as Student Success.” Free Speech Union chief executive Jillaine Heather said the polytechnic’s approach was “on the face of it, very chilling”. “The critique, if even you could call it that, was so measured and careful and specific. Not abusive at all.” Ms Heather said it was particularly disappointing the polytechnic targeted nursing students. “Nursing students are specifically taught advocacy and to speak up for their patients, because it’s very important for a nurse to raise concerns and dangers about patients. “So when an institution is literally training people out of that habit, maybe telling them on the one hand that they should raise issues and advocate openly, but actually then telling them they’re watching you and not addressing the issues, it feels curious.” Ms Heather said a more appropriate response would have been going back to their own student cohort and asking for more information about their concerns. “If someone’s clearly flagging an issue, it feels like actually addressing that issue up front or at least acknowledging it would have been better.” Later that day, the Otago Polytechnic appeared to modify their response. Head of nursing Prof Karole Hogarth said they strived to provide “a supportive, stimulating and inclusive learning environment” for students. “We have previously had very strong annual satisfaction survey results and we were therefore concerned to see the views being raised in a public forum. “What the post has prompted for us has been to highlight our internal feedback opportunities and to begin an open feedback dialogue with our students and our student representatives. “Learner experience and wellbeing is our top priority and we welcome feedback and have confidence all student concerns are received and acted on.” Prof Hogarth said a second communication was sent via private intranet post later to let students know that Nursing School leadership were taking the comments seriously. “It reminded the students of the various ways that they can provide feedback and get support.” It had removed the initial staff message on the private intranet board shortly after it was posted. “In retrospect, the Nursing school recognises that while we were trying to look after the best interests of our students, the phrasing of the communication wasn’t suitable to convey the message and we apologise for this.”