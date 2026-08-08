After a slow start to the season, including six losses on the trot, the Wakatipu Wild women’s ice hockey side enjoyed a stellar silver medal win at the league finals in Christchurch last weekend. They dominated their semifinal against Dunedin Thunder 5-1, including four goals from Kelli Burstein, and though they succumbed 8-2 to Auckland Steel, just making the final was a huge achievement. “It’s a great turnaround from where we started and the girls really banded together and came out on top in that semi, so that’s great,” team manager Kaitlyn Gruber says. She estimates half the squad were newbies this year, “ranging from experienced to development”, they had a new coach and new captain, too, and it also took time to settle on their top combination. However, despite losing their first six games, “their heads never dropped”. At the end of the regular season they had back-to-back wins — also in Christchurch — to lift their win tally to three, compared to nine losses. They had also lost three out of four games against the Thunder, including both home games, and finished third, eight points behind the Dunedin side, so were clearly underdogs coming into their semifinal. “We just had a tough start to the season but ultimately they got stuck in and got that silver medal,” Gruber says. If the players can keep fit and remain bonded together in the off-season, she is sure they will continue to improve next year. She adds they are grateful to sponsors SkyCity Queenstown, Craigs Investment Partners (Gretchen Williamson), Lil Flicks Fireworks and Queenstown Auto Refinishing. Meantime, the SkyCity Stampede men’s side plays home semis against Canterbury Red Devils tomorrow and Saturday at the Queenstown Ice Arena — puck drop is 7pm both nights. scoop@scene.co.nz