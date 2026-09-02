Emergency services have left a Christchurch primary school after finding no evidence of a gas leak.

Firefighters and paramedics went to Beckenham Te Kura o Pūroto following reports of a suspected gas leak shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Staff and students had taken shelter at the school while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews checked the premises in Sandwich Rd, in the suburub of Beckenham, with a gas detector and found no evidence of a lea

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager attended.

Professional firefighters held an hour-long strike nationwide on Wednesday between noon and 1pm. Volunteer firefighters from Sumner and Lyttleton attended.

The staff member told RNZ the school was not evacuated.