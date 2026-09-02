The Milford Road in Southland has closed due an increasing risk of avalanche.

MetService says possibly heavy rain and gusty northwesterly winds have been forecast for the area on Wednesday afternoon, with snow forecast on Friday and more heavy rain and showers throughout the week.

An advisory from the Milford Road Alliance about 2pm on Wednesday said State Highway 94 is closed and the avalanche risk is moderate.

The road was expected to reopen by 10am on Thursday, once inspections were complete, but could close at night due to snow from early on Friday morning.

Forecast for Homer Tunnel area

Wednesday: Rain, heavy in the afternoon.

Thursday: Showers, turning to heavy rain at night.

Friday: Heavy rain turning to showers. Snow lowering to about 800-900 metres, possibly affecting the Homer Tunnel.

Saturday: Showers turning to rain late with heavy falls.

Sunday: Heavy rain, easing to showers later.

- Allied Media