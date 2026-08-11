Queenstown police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a spate of vehicle thefts over the past month. Constable Amanda Shute said police had received 11 reports of vehicles being stolen or interfered with in Frankton, Lake Hayes Estate, Shotover Country and Kelvin Heights. The thieves appeared to be taking the vehicles for joyrides, with some of them being recovered, Const Shute said. The thefts were probably linked and the offenders were targeting vehicles that had “little-or-no security”. “It’s incredibly frustrating for victims, some of whom rely on their vehicles. "These thefts are causing upheaval to a number of people’s lives and we want to put an end to it.” Vehicle owners could deter thieves by taking items out of their vehicle, while steering wheel locks were an inexpensive alternative to a car alarm, she said. She asked anyone who saw suspicious activity, such as people hanging around vehicles or peering through windows, to call 111. Anyone with information about the recent thefts can contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 (reference number 260803/6632). Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. — Allied Media