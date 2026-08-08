You can’t win them all. After finishing 16th out of about 1800 riders at last year’s National High School Finals Rodeo in the United States, there had been hopes Queenstown Zoe Johnston could contend for a top-10 placing in Lincoln, Nebraska, last month. However, the 18-year-old and Team New Zealand’s three other female riders failed to perform to the level they are capable of. “I think just bad luck all round,” Zoe says. “But it was a really good team and we’re all good friends, so we all just had a laugh. “I mean, if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. “My dad and my boyfriend were joking that I couldn’t even catch a cold, let alone a calf.” She says she was riding two horses she had ridden at last year’s event, “but after not riding them for a year I was still a little bit rusty”. Though Zoe — who won the NZ all-round cowgirl title last season — finished Wakatipu High last year, she was allowed to enter these champs as the US school year had only recently finished. However, Team NZ did impress the judges with their team work and camaraderie in the roping box. “If we didn’t make an impact competing, at least we did something else right.” The champs coincided with a heat wave — on the night Zoe competed in the barrel racing, it was 47.8˚C. Meantime, Zoe starts on August 17 at California’s Cuesta College, in San Luis Obispo, where she will hopefully be on their rodeo team. She will be able to stable her horses in the nearby ranch owned by California Polytechnic State University’s (Cal Poly) rodeo coach. “And after two years at Cuesto, I’ll try and transfer to Cal Poly.” — PHILIP CHANDLER