A man and a woman, both aged 19, are due to appear in court after a young child suffered a severe injury on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to an address in Otautau, Southland, about 6.50pm.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said police have launched an investigation into the incident.

“As result of police enquiries, a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"They will appear in the Invercargill District Court later today.”

The child was taken to Southland Hospital and remains in a critical condition, Harvey said.