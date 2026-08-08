An Auckland-based urban beekeeping business which places beehives on roofs, in backyards and schools — and returns honey to customers — is setting up in Queenstown and Wānaka. Bees Up Top, which works with over 60 Auckland businesses, is owned by Jessie Baker, who lived in Queenstown for about four years and was a Fergburger graphic designer before buzzing off in 2012. A Wānaka-based beekeeper, who used to work for Baker, will visit customers’ hives about once a month, which can become an educational exercise — then when the honey’s been made it arrives in personalised jars. “If a client was to get their bees from now, they would receive their first batch of honey this November. “I’m really interested to see what sort of honey the bees make, I think it could be really yummy.” Baker says her first Queenstown client’s likely to be a boutique hotel. “It really helps businesses get all of their sustainability ticks as well.” — PHILIP CHANDLER