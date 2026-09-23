Alexandra police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate an alleged family harm incident.

Sergeant Derek Ealson said there is no on-going risk to the public, but police want to hear from anyone who saw a white Toyota Hiace light van, registration QVQ920, on Friday, September 18.

The van was seen in Enterprise St at 9am and returned at 9.50am.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw the van in that 50-minute period, as they may be able to assist our inquiries,” Sgt Ealson said.

“We also encourage anyone who witnessed any suspicious or concerning activity in that time to reach out.”

Sgt Ealson described the vehicle as a modified van with a disability sticker on the back.

People who saw the vehicle were asked to contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260918/9685.

Information could also be reported at the Alexandra Police Station in Kelman St.

- Allied Media