More than 100 people hit the fairways in Arrowtown to support the family of a 5-year-old battling the recurrence of an aggressive cancer. The Ambrose format tournament at the Arrowtown Golf Club raised $111,500 for the family of Queenstown’s Dylan Yallop. Dylan, who has already had 16 months’ treatment to fight off stage 4 neuroblastoma, was preparing to attend Queenstown Primary School when the cancer’s return was diagnosed in May. The public purse helped fund his initial treatment, which included a 10-month stint in Christchurch. However, this time it is likely he will need unfunded, specialised treatment overseas, probably in the United States or Europe. Going to the United States could cost in the order of $1 million. The tournament, which involved 28 teams of four players, was followed by a fundraiser involving several live auction items and about 34 silent auction items. Dylan’s father, Chris, who has been a club member for 14 years, said he was “gobsmacked” by the turnout and the support he and his partner, Vanessa Lenihan, had received from the wider Wakatipu community over the past few months. He was thankful to the organisers of what was a “very emotional day”. “These guys have put in so much work, and everyone’s been so generous with their time and the prizes.” The club also raised about $13,000 during Dylan’s first lot of treatment. A Givealittle page has raised more than $140,000. guy.williams@odt.co.nz