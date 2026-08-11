These breads are being recalled in the South Island. Photo: MPI

Various Vogel's breads are being recalled due to the possible presence of small metal pieces.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said it was supporting Goodman Fielder New Zealand Ltd in its recall of various Vogel's brand breads in the South Island as the products could contain foreign matter.

"The concern with these products is that they may contain small metal pieces," NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

"If you have a Vogel's bread bought in the South Island with a best-before date of 15 August, please check it against the recalled products list.

"If it's one of the bread varieties listed, don't eat it. You can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If that's not possible, throw it out."

The affected loaves were sold at stores across the South Island and included:

Vogel's Original Mixed Grain Very Thin (750g)

Vogel's Original Mixed Grain Sandwich (750g)

Vogel's Original Mixed Grain Toast (750g)

Vogel's Dark Rye Toast (720g)

Vogel's Sprouted Whole Grain Toast (720g)

Vogel's Fruit and Spice Extra Thick (720g)

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported, NZFS said.