The death of a toddler who choked on a drawing pin is a timely reminder to parents about safety around the home, a coroner says.

In his findings made public on Tuesday, coroner Ian Telford said Siuta Laulaupea'alu Uhi was aged a year and nine months on 21 November, 2025 when he was playing with his siblings in the loungeroom of the family home in the west Auckland suburb of Henderson.

Siuta's mother, Lisita Laulaupea'alu, then noticed her boy was choking.

He had a bag of lollies in his hand, so she turned him on his front and banged him on his back in an effort to clear his airway, the coroner said.

When that didn't work, his family put him in the car and drove towards the hospital in thick traffic.

They called emergency services and were instructed to return home, where paramedics would meet them.

Paramedics worked on Siuta and took him to hospital, but he could not be revived.

Coroner Telford referred to a post-mortem examination carried out by pathologist Dr Simon Stables, who found a drawing pin in the back of Siuta's throat.

The coroner said Siuta's death was a tragic accident.

"This death nevertheless serves as a reminder to us all of the serious and often unpredictable risk that small household objects can pose to young children," Telford said. "Everyday items such as drawing pins, coins, lollies, button batteries, magnets and other small objects can present a fatal choking hazard, if they are accessed by infants or toddlers.

"This may also be an opportunity for parents, caregivers and anyone responsible for the care of infants and young children to review current first aid guidance for responding to choking incidents.

"St John provides information and training resources on choking first aid - available online at Choking | Hato Hone St John.

"I encourage parents and caregivers to familiarise themselves with this guidance, so they are better prepared to respond quickly and appropriately in the event of a choking emergency."