Two of New Zealand’s top journalists will officially help launch the 2026 Queenstown Writers Festival next month. Barry Soper was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the recent King’s Birthday Honours for his services to journalism, recognising 43 years in the Parliamentary press gallery, during which he has covered 12 prime ministers. He recently published a memoir, One More Question, Prime Minister, which is packed full of entertaining yarns and his own, at times, controversial analysis of New Zealand’s political leaders in an evolving world. During the September 6 launch event, he will be sharing some of his stories with Mountain Scene editor Tracey Roxburgh, after which award-winning journo and natural history writer Naomi Arnold — who wrote the memoir Northbound, Four Seasons of Solitude on Te Araroa — will take centre stage. [Missing Credit]Critically-acclaimed: Award-winning journo and travel writer Naomi Arnold. Photo: Supplied Arnold, who is also hosting a travel writing workshop while here, took nine months out of her life to walk the 3000km length-of-NZ Te Araroa Trail, during which time she wrote the book, which is now a bestseller and shortlisted for the prestigious 2026 Ockham Book Awards — her session, also at Te Atamira, is being chaired by Stuff journalist Nikki Macdonald. Following those sessions, festival chair Tanya Surrey will reveal the impressive list of literary legends, memoir and non-fiction writers, politicians, comedians, crime and children’s writers, debut novelists and more journalists who are participating in this year’s festival. She says she is thrilled Soper and Arnold will launch this year’s programme. “Their books, one covering political journalism over decades, and one about a life-changing intrepid tramp the length of NZ are both intriguing, while being wildly different. “The festival team is excited to launch our 2026 programme and to share our vision for a fascinating weekend of storytelling.” Tickets for the launch events go on sale today, via Eventfinda and qtwritersfestival.nz — tickets to attend sessions with Soper, Arnold and the programme launch, including drinks and canapes, cost $39; tickets for either Soper’s or Arnold’s event cost $19; tickets for Arnold’s two-hour workshop, from 10am on September 6, are sold separately. This year’s Queenstown Writers Festival runs from November 6 to 8. guy.williams@scene.co.nz