A “crisis recovery cafe” may be running in the Queenstown Central Lakes area by next April. Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for integrated mental health services in the region on the government’s Gets electronic tender website, seeking community-based organisations to deliver integrated crisis support services. A key aspect of the plan is a “crisis recovery cafe”, an initiative announced by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey in September, 2024. There are seven such cafes operational in New Zealand — the Queenstown Central Lakes was selected as another location because it was one of the fastest growing regions in the country, where the resident population is expected to reach over 100,000 in the next 10 years, while also experiencing rampant visitor growth, the RFP stated. The cafe service would provide an accessible, drop-in, non-clinical alternative to emergency departments for people experiencing distress relating to a mental health and/or addiction concern, offer early intervention and immediate peer support, and would be “genuinely peer-led”, with lived experience at the centre of the service design, leadership and delivery. The cafe would also enable timely triage, “warm handovers”, and supported transitions to specialist crisis services, primary care and community supports, when required. “The success of the initiative will depend on mature and robust peer workforce support structures, leadership and staff, who are working within an established peer community of practice,” the RFP stated. “Clinical expertise is essential across the integrated model, but it must support and not override the peer-led nature of the cafe.” Other aspects of the integrated service would be a 24/7 clinically-led crisis respite service, comprising 2 or 3 beds, to provide short-stay, peer-informed, clinically-led crisis respite as an alternative to inpatient support, operated in a “home-like” residential setting, and an assertive outreach and home-based crisis support. The approach was intended to reduce pressure on inpatient mental health wards and provide people experiencing acute mental distress with greater choice and a recovery-focused, community-based alternative to inpatient admission. It would also reduce the need for people to travel outside the region for support during periods of acute distress, and improve financial viability and sustainability by enabling a shared workforce, shared infrastructure and streamlined pathways, the RFP stated. “This model will also sit as part of the envisaged continuum of care currently in development as part of the Central Lakes Clinical Services Planning.” The RFP would close at noon on September 2 — Health NZ expected to begin the initial 3-year contract, estimated to be valued at $1,374,154.28 per annum, in November, with the service operational by April 1. tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz