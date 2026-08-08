A budding Queenstown entrepreneur who’s still only 16 has created an ‘AI receptionist’ who books jobs for tradies while they’re still on the tools. The slogan of year 12 Wakatipu High student Mateo Bjorck’s ‘Mateosaisolutions’ is ‘Stop missing calls. Stop losing jobs’. A human-sounding voice takes tradies’ customer calls and slots jobs into their diaries using the business’s existing software. Mateo says he started researching AI last year — “I was just really interested about it”. “So I started learning how could I implement it into businesses to see if I could fill a gap, and I found an idea and I just made that into a real thing.” Mateo says another student in his year — “he’s incredibly smart” — helps him with coding and app and website development. With school, he’s a bit limited in the time he can put into marketing his business, but he intends carrying on to year 13 next year and eventually studying in Switzerland. However, he’s not just wedded to AI businesses. ‘AI receptionist’ “is just a starting business”. “I’d love to get into real estate, that’s where all the money is — but you need a business that makes you money while you sleep, pretty much, and from there you can invest into real estate.” But whatever he gets into, Mateo’s determined to be his own master rather than having to work for anyone, even if it could be a bit of a struggle. scoop@scene.co.nz