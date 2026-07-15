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Gerrit Doppenberg
gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandJuly 15

Expansion announced for hospital

Gore Health is upgrading its ED and primary care facilities to meet a surge in demand.
Expansion announced for hospital
Expansion announced for hospital
SouthlandJuly 15

Survey highlights concerns for youth

Gore’s youth are facing a striking difference between expectation and reality, a new survey says.
SouthlandJuly 15

A bright, brilliant start to Matariki

Thousands of people braved the conditions last week to celebrate Matariki at the Gore Public Garden.
A bright, brilliant start to Matariki
A bright, brilliant start to Matariki
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SouthlandJuly 11

Fifty years of service to community celebrated

If there is one lesson Senior Firefighter Brian Anderson has to share with new firefighters, it is this: “wear socks’’.
Fifty years of service to community celebrated
Fifty years of service to community celebrated
SouthlandJuly 8

Council quiet on reform preference

With just over a month until the government’s Head Start reform deadline, Gore District Council has yet to publicly commit to its preferred amalgamation model.
SouthlandJuly 7

Major army exercise to be held

A major military exercise is taking place in the Gore district this month.
Major army exercise to be held
Major army exercise to be held
SouthlandJuly 1

JPs ready to serve the community

The Gore community welcomed two new Justices of the Peace last week.
JPs ready to serve the community
JPs ready to serve the community
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SouthlandJune 30

Council to ‘move on’ after apology

The Gore District Council yesterday agreed to accept an apology from councillor Donna Bruce over a homophobic comment she made at a workshop in April ‘‘and move on’’.
Council to ‘move on’ after apology
Council to ‘move on’ after apology
SouthlandJune 30

Gore councillor apologises for homophobic slur

Gore District Council has agreed to accept an apology from councillor Donna Bruce over a homophobic comment she made at a workshop in April “and move on”.
Gore councillor apologises for homophobic slur
Gore councillor apologises for homophobic slur
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SouthlandJune 29

Apology sought after complaint about homophobic slur upheld

A Gore district councillor has been told to apologise after she was found to have used a homophobic slur during a council meeting.
Apology sought after complaint about homophobic slur upheld
Apology sought after complaint about homophobic slur upheld