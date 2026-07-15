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Latest
Southland
July 15
Expansion announced for hospital
Gore Health is upgrading its ED and primary care facilities to meet a surge in demand.
Southland
July 15
Survey highlights concerns for youth
Gore’s youth are facing a striking difference between expectation and reality, a new survey says.
Southland
July 15
A bright, brilliant start to Matariki
Thousands of people braved the conditions last week to celebrate Matariki at the Gore Public Garden.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 11
Fifty years of service to community celebrated
If there is one lesson Senior Firefighter Brian Anderson has to share with new firefighters, it is this: “wear socks’’.
Southland
July 8
Council quiet on reform preference
With just over a month until the government’s Head Start reform deadline, Gore District Council has yet to publicly commit to its preferred amalgamation model.
Southland
July 7
Major army exercise to be held
A major military exercise is taking place in the Gore district this month.
Southland
July 1
JPs ready to serve the community
The Gore community welcomed two new Justices of the Peace last week.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
June 30
Council to ‘move on’ after apology
The Gore District Council yesterday agreed to accept an apology from councillor Donna Bruce over a homophobic comment she made at a workshop in April ‘‘and move on’’.
Southland
June 30
Gore councillor apologises for homophobic slur
Gore District Council has agreed to accept an apology from councillor Donna Bruce over a homophobic comment she made at a workshop in April “and move on”.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
June 29
Apology sought after complaint about homophobic slur upheld
A Gore district councillor has been told to apologise after she was found to have used a homophobic slur during a council meeting.
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