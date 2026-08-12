A guaranteed minimum level of representation for Mataura and Gore and ring-fencing of historic debt to respective communities are among the conditions Gore District Council successfully sought from Invercargill and Southland District before backing both authorities’ amalgamation plans. A preference to remain in the Southern Waters model was also specified, as well as the council having the right reserved to withdraw upon future modelling, especially if it showed a negative impact. Mayor Ben Bell said in a statement the council had heard “loud and clear” what the community valued and this was now reflected within the Head Start proposals. “The concerns people raised about paying for other councils’ assets, and a reduced rural voice have now been protected within both proposals, with both councils willing to make changes for the Gore District,” he said. “We have listened to what people asked for in supporting the two-unitary proposal, while also protecting Gore from the concerns raised about the one-Southland option. “None of this happens without the people who took the time to tell us what mattered to them. “Their feedback is the reason Gore’s interests are written into both proposals.” Councillor Nicky Coats stated both proposals were shifted “in our favour” after debate and voting on the minimum conditions required from the ratepayers. “If we hadn’t, I believe Invercargill and Southland would have lodged their original drafts without any inclusion of our concerns. “Both councils moved quickly and in good faith and we’re grateful for that. We now look forward to hearing from the minister in the coming days.” Gore’s council decided last week to back both Head Start proposals from Invercargill and Southland District Council, putting their choice behind a one- and two-unitary authority Southland. — Allied Media