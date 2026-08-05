Gore’s horse racing community has been left devastated by the news the Gore and Wyndham racecourses are facing possible closure.

Last week the racing industry announced it was looking to close seven courses around New Zealand as a means to address a slump in the industry related to too many venues, excessive costs and a shrinking horse supply.

Gore Harness Racing Club President Lisa Barrie said in a statement their committee was “totally devastated” following the news.

It was a “sharp contrast” for the group which had celebrated the club’s 125th anniversary in February, to now “facing the end of horse racing in its entirety in Eastern Southland”.

Mrs Barrie said the racecourse served as a home base for many people to enjoy harness racing and if closed, they would potentially quit the sport altogether.

“It reaches far beyond us as committees and individuals as there are so many local trainers both part-time and commercial that use the track as a base.

“The likelihood is many of them will not be able to relocate and will exit the industry entirely, which will have a knock-on effect on the remaining clubs and the industry as a whole through decreasing horse numbers, particularly at a grass roots level.”

She said Gore had an “incredibly tight knit community” who always went above and beyond to support the group, as evidenced by their “extraordinary sponsorships” received from local businesses and exceptional turnouts.

“Everyone in town knows someone who is connected to horse racing in some way, and it will undoubtedly leave a large gap in the Gore social calendar of which the Christmas and summer meetings have become such an important part.”

Mrs Barrie said the group would see out its racing season and continue having meetings throughout the year, but was insistent the decision was not the correct one and the group would show this.

“As a committee, we will regroup and get on with the job of delivering top-notch racing action with the Southern hospitality we have become renowned for and send a strong message to the industry bodies that they have got this one wrong.”

Gore Racing Club president Morgan Horrell told Allied Media last week the idea of Gore racecourse closing was unpalatable.

“We’re devastated, obviously. But there’s so much to digest, and there are some conflicting reports and emotions.

“We’ve been through reports like this several times before and nothing eventuates. This one’s different again, and we’ll just have to work through it.”

Mr Horrell said there was a lot of potential harm this could put on the community and they will not take it lying down.

“It involves a lot of people. And this could hurt a lot of people. At this stage, I understand it’s just a proposal. I don’t know if anything is set in concrete.

“We will fight it to the bitter end for the racing club but also for the other tenant clubs and for the whole community.

“It’s a community-based pastime. And this is another kick in the guts for a small community.”