Local government leaders from across Southland came down to the Gore District Council yesterday morning for a last-minute appeal as they make their decision on amalgamation. Southland District Mayor Rob Scott made an appearance in the chambers first, and spoke at length on his proposal. It was not about saving money, but common sense and ensuring representation for those in the region, and Mr Scott asked the Gore District Council to join the SDC in a new head start proposal for two unitary authorities. “The two-council proposal recognises reality, protects local voice and influence, while also allowing us to work together when it makes sense. “I am not here for me, I am here for we, and we are here for them,” he said. Mr Scott said this did not mean leaving the LGNZ investigation, but rather would “safeguard” the pathways people have asked for. Invercargill Mayor Tom Campbell spoke next, appealing to the council for the alternative — a one Southland model. “We believe the one Southland is the best for our region; we should have the courage of our convictions, and put the stake in the ground by entering this model into the head start. "If accepted by the government, we will have two years to work together collectively to design it before elections in 2028. "We will be the masters of our own destiny as a region with sufficient time to do it well,” he said. Environment Southland chair Jeremy McPhail then spoke, referencing both parties and their concerns with the proposal. The head start would not be perfect by August 9, as there were a lot of moving parts but Mr McPhail said he and his board had come to a decision to back a one Southland Model. Although Mr McPhail was not without his reservations, stating the future and the responsibilities made him feel as though “we’re trying to build a house and we don’t know whose moving in or what they’re going to do”. He wished Gore District Council luck ahead of its vote. “You’ve got a really hard decision to make today”. The vote took place after The Ensign went to press yesterday. See odt.co.nz for the outcome.