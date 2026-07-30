An overwhelming majority of responses back a two-council future for Southland, according to a Gore District Council survey.

The result comes as the council weighs up its options for amalgamation, ahead of its vote next week.

Five options have been put on the table: remain involved in the Local Government Commission’s review of Southland and not submit a Head Start proposal; a single organisation, but with local rural representation built into how it is governed; two councils (Invercargill and Southland–Gore), each delivering both regional and territorial functions within their area, with co-ordination on cross-boundary issues; a rural unitary across Southland and Otago, and an open option for any other ideas residents want to put forward.

Of the 372 submissions, 227 or 61% supported the option for two councils for Southland.

The second-highest preference — one unitary authority — polled only 14% with 52 votes.

The report on the survey, prepared by the council’s general manager operations David Bainbridge-Zafar, noted an “unusually high” number of submissions.

Mr Bainbridge-Zafar also noted that similar public engagements on Head Start options in Invercargill City received only 90 submissions, and in Clutha district received 214 submissions.

It also noted a small number of paper feedback forms had been altered by a note stating “Gore Rates Reform Group committee mandate option 3”. These were excluded from the results.

The report detailed the three other Southland councils — Invercargill City, Southland District Council and Environment Southland — and their respective debts, calling it a “key concern for many ratepayers”.

The report also noted no councils had included the Gore District Council in their Head Start proposals nor “indicated a willingness to submit a Head Start application with Gore District Council.”

The council meets on Tuesday to make a decision, with the Head Start deadline following on Sunday.