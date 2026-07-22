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Gerrit Doppenberg
Latest
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Southland
July 22
Memories of Sir Sam Neill — a quiet, but passionate, patron of the arts
A portrait of the late actor Sir Sam Neill that hangs in Gore’s Eastern Southland Gallery will stand as a lasting tribute to a man who cared deeply about the gallery and its future, curator Jim Geddes says.
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Southland
July 22
Sweet start to Daffodil Day events
Looking for a tasty treat, a reason to get the baking trays out or a way to help fundraise money for the Cancer Society?
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Southland
July 22
25 years of service and another Gold Star for firefighting family
25 years of service and another Gold Star for firefighting family.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 22
Claim community ‘kept in dark’ over plans
Gore District Council has been accused of keeping the community and its councillors "in the dark'' over looming amalgamation plans.
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Southland
July 22
Save a life, give a pint — blood drive returns to Gore
It’s a chance to give back and save lives as the mobile blood drive is back in Gore next week, helping the thousands who require transfusions every year.
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Southland
July 22
Our people
Our people
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Southland
July 22
Southland mayor to speak in Gore and Mataura
Southland District Mayor Rob Scott will be speaking in Gore and Mataura tomorrow on Thursday after an invitation from the Gore Rates Reform Group.