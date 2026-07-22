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Gerrit Doppenberg

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SouthlandJuly 22

Memories of Sir Sam Neill — a quiet, but passionate, patron of the arts

A portrait of the late actor Sir Sam Neill that hangs in Gore’s Eastern Southland Gallery will stand as a lasting tribute to a man who cared deeply about the gallery and its future, curator Jim Geddes says.
Memories of Sir Sam Neill — a quiet, but passionate, patron of the arts
Memories of Sir Sam Neill — a quiet, but passionate, patron of the arts
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SouthlandJuly 22

Sweet start to Daffodil Day events

Looking for a tasty treat, a reason to get the baking trays out or a way to help fundraise money for the Cancer Society?
Sweet start to Daffodil Day events
Sweet start to Daffodil Day events
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SouthlandJuly 22

25 years of service and another Gold Star for firefighting family

25 years of service and another Gold Star for firefighting family.
25 years of service and another Gold Star for firefighting family
25 years of service and another Gold Star for firefighting family
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SouthlandJuly 22

Claim community ‘kept in dark’ over plans

Gore District Council has been accused of keeping the community and its councillors "in the dark'' over looming amalgamation plans.
Claim community ‘kept in dark’ over plans
Claim community ‘kept in dark’ over plans
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SouthlandJuly 22

Save a life, give a pint — blood drive returns to Gore

It’s a chance to give back and save lives as the mobile blood drive is back in Gore next week, helping the thousands who require transfusions every year.
Save a life, give a pint — blood drive returns to Gore
Save a life, give a pint — blood drive returns to Gore
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SouthlandJuly 22

Our people

Our people
Our people
Our people
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SouthlandJuly 22

Southland mayor to speak in Gore and Mataura

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott will be speaking in Gore and Mataura tomorrow on Thursday after an invitation from the Gore Rates Reform Group.
Southland mayor to speak in Gore and Mataura
Southland mayor to speak in Gore and Mataura