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Sweet start to Daffodil Day events

It is almost Daffodil Day and the fundraising events are warming up, starting with a bake sale on Saturday at the MLT Event Centre, as the Gore Daffodil Day committee (from left) Gore area co-ordinator Sandy Smith, Vicki Nicholson, Vicki Crawford, area co-ordinator support Georgia Morris, Ray Hannah (absent: Cheryl Anderson) prepares to help out a critical service in the Cancer Society. Photo: Supplied
It is almost Daffodil Day and the fundraising events are warming up, starting with a bake sale on Saturday at the MLT Event Centre, as the Gore Daffodil Day committee (from left) Gore area co-ordinator Sandy Smith, Vicki Nicholson, Vicki Crawford, area co-ordinator support Georgia Morris, Ray Hannah (absent: Cheryl Anderson) prepares to help out a critical service in the Cancer Society. Photo: Supplied
It is almost Daffodil Day and the fundraising events are warming up, starting with a bake sale on Saturday at the MLT Event Centre, as the Gore Daffodil Day committee (from left) Gore area co-ordinator Sandy Smith, Vicki Nicholson, Vicki Crawford, area co-ordinator support Georgia Morris, Ray Hannah (absent: Cheryl Anderson) prepares to help out a critical service in the Cancer Society. Photo: Supplied
Gerrit Doppenberg
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
News|Southland
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