Gore District Council has been accused of keeping the community and its councillors “in the dark’’ over looming amalgamation plans. It comes as the Gore Rates Reform Group has launched a petition calling for GDC to back a two-unitary authority. Group member David Turnbull said the council had been gate-keeping information around its plans. “The biggest thing I hear is people don’t have the information. We get the community to digest and talk about it, do a bit of homework, and make an informed decision,” he said. “[They are] keeping the community and councillors in the dark,” he said. However acting GDC chief executive David Bainbridge-Zafar said it was “unfair” to say the community had been left in the dark for the two processes. “Gore District Council has been actively encouraging residents to learn about the options, attend public meetings and provide feedback through our Let’s Talk consultation process on different Head Start options,” he said in a statement. “Council has not adopted a preferred structure and no decision has been made, [and is] considering all available information and options, including those identified by the Local Government Commission, before making any decisions.” Mr Bainbridge-Zafar said it was important to consider all paths forward and the council was consulting with the community, and called it critical to make informed decisions for the future of the district. “Whichever pathway is followed, there are multiple decision points ahead and, it’s possible that we won’t amalgamate with anyone.” Mr Turnbull said he supported the Southland District Council-backed model for Southland to become two unitary authorities as the community representation model they had was “more of a partnership with the community”. He added the SDC was “not struggling with debt” and “had a bit more finger on the pulse”. An Environment Southland report this month which claimed the two-unitary authority option would cost ratepayers $15.1\u2009million until 2034 was cast into doubt by Mr Turnbull, who said the SDC had “found flaws in the equation”. Mr Turnbull said members of the Gore Rate Reform Group had gone over numbers from the SDC, finding “a lot of merit” and estimated savings of up to $15m per annum as far as he understood them. “[If the two unitary authorities proceeds] there will be a bigger asset base by far. We get rid of a CEO and a mayor and admittedly there will be management cuts. There’s simplification and savings to be made,” he said. For Mr Turnbull it was about making sure the process was heavily focused and influenced by the community, warning small towns would be left by the wayside if the single unitary authority was adopted. Mr Bainbridge-Zafar said the council understood people had strong views on these issues “and we want to hear them”. “The most important thing now is that communities are informed, engaged and involved in shaping our future local government arrangements. ‘’Please also see our Facebook page where we specifically outline the timeline and the differences of the two processes for our residents.’’ The Gore District Council is seeking feedback on five local government reorganisation options — including the two unitary authorities option — ahead of the August 9 deadline for the government Head Start proposals.