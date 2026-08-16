The Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials were a stunning success, raising thousands for hospice and showing the best of rural success. Over a three-day period, 86 trainers bought their sheepdogs out to the Waimumu Showgrounds in Gore, where they displayed their training and teamwork in a competitive format. Chairman Trev Stark said this year’s event was a great success. "It went very well. Three good days, the top man and the top dogs come to the top. The cream rises to the top,” he said. During the 160 runs, the cream did indeed rise, as Linsday Geddes and Buck claimed the open, Richard Hore and Grace won the maiden dog, and Elsie Loe and Ted won the novice competitor. For a team challenge, Maitland 1 brought a strong team to get the trophy and bragging rights, as Steve Bellew, Ynyr Russell, and Nick Stark won alongside Jack, Pat and Ash. The competition was for a good cause, Mr Stark estimating that over the three days, the event raised over $20,000 for the hospice, up from last year’s number, which he said was what it was all about. "It’s a great event. We’re raising money for the hospice while we’re doing things we love doing. "There’s an awesome committee of about 16 people who run it, who put in an awful amount of work, and without them, it wouldn’t happen,” he said.