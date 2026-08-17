An inspection programme assessing the contents of kerbside recycling appears to have improved habits in a region where repeat offenders risk losing their bin.

Southland’s contamination rate dropped to 13% for kerbside recycling and public drop-off across the last financial year, compared to 18% in 2023/24 when inspections were not undertaken.

Those details were captured in a new report from WasteNet director Paul Mooney, who said it was a “noticeable improvement” and showed the benefit of the inspections.

However, the 13% contamination rate still equated to 811 tons of waste being diverted to landfill — or $309,639 worth, at the current general waste fee.

A three-strike system is in place at Invercargill City Council, Southland District Council and Gore District Council, meaning those who are caught with contamination in their bins multiple times lose them and must apply for reinstatement.

A total of 29 properties have lost their bin since that initiative began and only nine have applied to get them back.

WasteNet is now in the process of tightening the rules so that people will lose their bin for accumulating three red tags across two calendar years instead of one.

Reports of some contamination had been raised through recent inspections but the target of 15% was still manageable, Mr Mooney told waste advisory group representatives on Monday.

The main contaminants in Southland’s recycling included soft plastics, organic waste, metal, electronics, wood, general rubbish and dirty items.

More than 22,000 recycling bins have been inspected across Southland since the start of the year.

WasteNet is a shared service undertaking work for Invercargill City Council, Southland District Council and Gore District Council.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.