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Latest
Southland
July 17
Warning of urban-rural divide
A Southern mayor has warned of a possible divide between rural and urban areas if a single-council option is decided for his region.
Southland
July 17
Visitor numbers peak seasonally
Ongoing efforts to revitalise Bluff have revealed the small town’s ‘‘strongly seasonal profile’’ with accommodation bookings more than doubling in warmer months.
Southland
July 16
Residents back ‘exorbitant’ council units
Tenants at a council-owned housing complex in Invercargill have spoken positively about their new homes in the face of criticism they cost too much to build.
Southland
July 14
Barbs fly at council summit on impending government reform
Missing mayors and a lack of iwi input were among the criticisms aired at an at-times fiery Southland council summit yesterday.
Southland
July 10
Rethink of public transport called for
Invercargill Mayor Tom Campbell has called on his council to start from scratch as frustration brews over the city’s public transport.
Southland
July 10
Preparing for wet conditions with El Nino
A Southland council is readying itself for the potential fallout of an El Nino event which could bring wet weather to the South.
Southland
July 8
Shower plan accessibility concern
Accessibility concerns may have stymied the latest plan to replace an Invercargill shower used by homeless people.
Southland
July 3
Council leaders clash over amalgamation
Environment Southland chairman Jeremy McPhail has defended his council’s ‘‘premature’’ release of amalgamation data to the public, claiming he has struggled to get information out of district mayor Rob Scott.
Southland
July 2
Frustrated by other council’s data release
A Southern mayor has expressed disappointment over the ‘‘premature’’ release of amalgamation data by another council in his patch amid a fast-approaching reform deadline.
Southland
July 2
Rate rises less than expected
Southland councils have approved average rates increases which are less than initially projected.
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