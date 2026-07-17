SECTIONS
Matthew Rosenberg
matthew.rosenberg@odt.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandJuly 17

Warning of urban-rural divide

A Southern mayor has warned of a possible divide between rural and urban areas if a single-council option is decided for his region.
Warning of urban-rural divide
Warning of urban-rural divide
SouthlandJuly 17

Visitor numbers peak seasonally

Ongoing efforts to revitalise Bluff have revealed the small town’s ‘‘strongly seasonal profile’’ with accommodation bookings more than doubling in warmer months.
Visitor numbers peak seasonally
Visitor numbers peak seasonally
SouthlandJuly 16

Residents back ‘exorbitant’ council units

Tenants at a council-owned housing complex in Invercargill have spoken positively about their new homes in the face of criticism they cost too much to build.
Residents back ‘exorbitant’ council units
Residents back ‘exorbitant’ council units
SouthlandJuly 14

Barbs fly at council summit on impending government reform

Missing mayors and a lack of iwi input were among the criticisms aired at an at-times fiery Southland council summit yesterday.
Barbs fly at council summit on impending government reform
Barbs fly at council summit on impending government reform
SouthlandJuly 10

Rethink of public transport called for

Invercargill Mayor Tom Campbell has called on his council to start from scratch as frustration brews over the city’s public transport.
Rethink of public transport called for
Rethink of public transport called for
SouthlandJuly 10

Preparing for wet conditions with El Nino

A Southland council is readying itself for the potential fallout of an El Nino event which could bring wet weather to the South.
Preparing for wet conditions with El Nino
Preparing for wet conditions with El Nino
SouthlandJuly 8

Shower plan accessibility concern

Accessibility concerns may have stymied the latest plan to replace an Invercargill shower used by homeless people.
Shower plan accessibility concern
Shower plan accessibility concern
SouthlandJuly 3

Council leaders clash over amalgamation

Environment Southland chairman Jeremy McPhail has defended his council’s ‘‘premature’’ release of amalgamation data to the public, claiming he has struggled to get information out of district mayor Rob Scott.
Council leaders clash over amalgamation
Council leaders clash over amalgamation
SouthlandJuly 2

Frustrated by other council’s data release

A Southern mayor has expressed disappointment over the ‘‘premature’’ release of amalgamation data by another council in his patch amid a fast-approaching reform deadline.
Frustrated by other council’s data release
Frustrated by other council’s data release
SouthlandJuly 2

Rate rises less than expected

Southland councils have approved average rates increases which are less than initially projected.