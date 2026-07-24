Invercargill councillors have taken shots at the government’s amalgamation push during a lengthy meeting on impending reform.

A unanimous decision was made on Thursday to support a single unitary authority running the region, but city councillors were less certain when it came to developing a draft proposal ahead of the government’s fast-approaching August 9 deadline.

Southland is in a unique position given a Local Government Commission investigation is already underway into a separate Southland District Council proposal lodged last year to combine the region’s four councils into two.

City councillor Darren Ludlow said he preferred the commission process and felt there was pre-election “bullying” from the government towards the “Head Start” reforms.

But he also felt a backstop option — which the government said would kick-in if councils failed to lodge a proposal — came with unknowns.

“And supporting going into a Head Start process at this point protects us against what I think could be potentially a hideous scenario.”

Cr Steve Broad called Head Start a “poor process” which skimmed effective consultation.

Cr Andrea de Vries said it contradicted the principles of “local voice”.

Meanwhile, mayor Tom Campbell saw a shorter timeframe for decision making as a potential positive.

He warned a back-stop option could override the commission’s decision and called on his council to have courage in preparing a proposal.

“In my view, it would be appropriate to put a stake in the ground by putting in a Head Start agreement which reflects that model which we have all agreed unanimously.”

Mr Campbell hoped the proposal would be supported by Environment Southland, mana whenua, and community stakeholders.

In a letter to the mayor dated July 15, te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa said the iwi strongly supported all regions within its takiwā (area) submitting a compliant Head Start proposal.

Ngāi Tahu hoped local government boundaries would align with its takiwā boundary and called on river catchments to be the main factor in deciding unitary council boundaries.

After almost four hours, the council opted to develop a draft Head Start proposal which will be voted on at a future meeting, with councillors Broad, de Vries and Alex Crackett voting against that decision.

Gore District Council is set to make a decision on a Head Start proposal at an August 4 meeting.

Southland District Council saidit would consider its “next steps” at a July or August meeting.

Results from a model released by Environment Southland last month showed Invercargill’s preference for one council in Southland would result in annual savings of $9.8 million, while the district council’s preference for two councils would save $2.2m each year.

The government is hoping to enact legislation for Head Start reforms prior to local elections in 2028.

When announcing the policy in May, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop said the local government system was too complex, too costly and too hard to navigate.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.