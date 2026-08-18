A Fiordland mountain has been officially named in honour of former Prime Minister Norman Kirk.

The previously-unnamed mountain, towering more than 1400 metres near Lake Manapouri, will now be known as Mount Kirk.

The Guardians of Lakes Manapouri and Te Anau submitted the name to the Geographic Board to mark Kirk's role in preserving the natural levels of the lakes.

Plans to raise the levels were mooted for hydroelectric generation in the 1960s and sparked public outcry.

After the 1972 election, the former Labour leader honoured a commitment to preserve the natural levels and establish the Guardians to provide independent oversight.

The location of Mt Kirk in Fiordland. Image: Supplied

Land Information Minister Mike Butterick said it was a fitting that Kirk's legacy was reflected in an enduring feature of the landscape.

"Norman Kirk remains one of New Zealand's most significant political figures and is remembered for his leadership, vision and commitment to public service," he said.

"I am pleased that naming this mountain Mount Kirk recognises his contribution to New Zealand and commemorates a Prime Minister whose leadership left a lasting mark on the country."

Kirk was Prime Minister from 1972 until he died in office in August 1974 at the age of 51.