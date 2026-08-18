Thirteen years ago, Cashmere Technical head coach Dan Schwarz lifted the Chatham Cup on home soil as a player.

Now he will get the chance to do the same as a coach when Tech face Auckland’s Fencibles United in the final at One New Zealand Stadium in two weeks as part of a free-entry double-header, with the club’s women’s team playing in the Kate Sheppard Cup.

Lyle Matthysen's stunner secured Cashmere Technical's Chatham Cup semi-final victory against Napier City Rovers on Sunday. PHOTO: DUST MEDIA

Schwarz started at centre-back at English Park in the 2013 final, alongside twin brother Tom, who still captains the team. Tech beat Waitakere City 3-1 in what was the last final held in Christchurch. Coastal Spirit beat Glenfield Rovers 1-0 in the women’s final.

“I just remember the buzz,” Schwarz said.

“When it got tense in the late moments and you see people in Tech kits, friendly faces that play in the social scenes, it was massive, it gives you an extra boost.

“We made some noise, the sidelines were packed and it was nice and tight. It was great to do it in front of our people.”

Lara Wall puts in a cross for Cashmere Technical against Wellington Phoenix Reserves in their 2-1 Kate Sheppard Cup win on Saturday at Garrick Park. PHOTO: DUST MEDIA

Tech is hoping for a huge crowd at the cup finals, which will be the first football matches played at One New Zealand Stadium. New Zealand Football said it was covering the hiring costs.

The women’s final kicks off at 1pm on September 5, followed by the men at 4pm.

Both Tech’s teams overcame deficits to win their home semi-finals 2-1 at Garrick Park at the weekend.

The women had to score late, netting in the 88th and 92nd minutes through Ruby Luxton and Anya Stephan to get the win over Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

The men conceded early against Napier City Rovers, but goals from Garbhan Coughlan and Lyle Matthysen secured victory.

Tech have won the Chatham Cup title three times but never the Kate Sheppard Cup.

Kate Sheppard Cup final (Saturday, September 5)

Cashmere Technical v Eastern Suburbs

One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch, 1pm

Chatham Cup final (Saturday, September 5)

Cashmere Technical v Fencibles United

One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch, 4pm