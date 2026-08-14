A person is in a critical condition after being pulled from the Mataura River in Otamita, near Gore, on Friday morning.

At 10.36am, Hato Hone St John were alerted to the incident in Otama Flat Rd, northwest of Gore, and sent two ambulances to the scene.

Police also responded after it was reported a person was being pulled from the water, a police spokesperson said.

The patient was assessed at the scene and was transported to Kew Hospital in Invercargill in a critical condition, Hato Hone St John spokesperson Gerard Campbellsaid.

Two fire crews, one from Riversdale, and one from Gore, attended but were stood down by St John as they arrived at the scene, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Blair Walklin said.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz