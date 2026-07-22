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Gemma Sinclair

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SouthlandJuly 22

Holding the keys to the heart of the community

Selfless locksmith George Gerken held the keys to the heart of the Gore community for close to six decades.
Holding the keys to the heart of the community
Holding the keys to the heart of the community
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SouthlandJuly 22

Community choir looking to branch out

A Gore choir wants to bring something new to its performances ahead of their first regional singing event later this year — male voices.
Community choir looking to branch out
Community choir looking to branch out
SouthlandJuly 21

Students lose appetite for govt-funded school lunches

A Gore high school has decided to re-open their school canteen after government-funded school lunches fell short.
Students lose appetite for govt-funded school lunches
Students lose appetite for govt-funded school lunches
SouthlandJune 8

Sporting teenager having a ball

An ambitious Gore teenager who has represented New Zealand in handball twice since taking up the sport just 18 months ago has her sights set on giving back to the sport.
Sporting teenager having a ball
Sporting teenager having a ball