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Gemma Sinclair
Latest
Southland
July 22
Holding the keys to the heart of the community
Selfless locksmith George Gerken held the keys to the heart of the Gore community for close to six decades.
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Southland
July 22
Community choir looking to branch out
A Gore choir wants to bring something new to its performances ahead of their first regional singing event later this year — male voices.
Southland
July 21
Students lose appetite for govt-funded school lunches
A Gore high school has decided to re-open their school canteen after government-funded school lunches fell short.
Southland
June 8
Sporting teenager having a ball
An ambitious Gore teenager who has represented New Zealand in handball twice since taking up the sport just 18 months ago has her sights set on giving back to the sport.