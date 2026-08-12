Actors in an coming production of Badjelly the Witch gave children visiting Gore library a taste of the Gore Musical Theatre play on Saturday.

Several of the cast bringing Spike Milligan’s 1973 children’s book to the stage took part, including pupils from Waikaka and Edendale Primary Schools and students from Māruawai College’s senior and junior campuses, St Peter’s College and Menzies College.

Blue Mountain College students also starred.

The preview event saw the young children watch the group sing a verse and chorus from the show’s finale.

The children could also take part in colouring while listening to the 1973 book.

The cohort will perform four shows at the St James Theatre from August 27 to 29. Tickets are available via iTicket. Photo: Gemma Sinclair