The 17th Hug a Rig event had a record number of participants in Gore on Saturday afternoon. The annual free event gave 184 people with special needs or lifelong medical conditions a chance to hitch a ride in a big rig, classic car or hot rod around Gore from the Field Days site in Waimumu. Last year, the event had about 150 participants. Hug a Rig organiser Dianne Elstob said numbers were “well and truly up” compared to previous years. It was “absolutely huge” to have had two dozen more more smiling faces ride in vehicles at the event, she said. “We worked really hard to get it well known in the community. “It’s nice to actually see it paying off.” A participant from Invercargill, Ben Bartlett said it was “quite cool” to have the chance to cruise in the back of a police car. First-time volunteer Tom Corbishey, who had been involved with the Special Rigs for Special Kids event in Dunedin, said it was a “great privilege” to be a part of the Gore event. [Missing Credit]Reegan Coulman, 17, of Gore (right) cruises along Waimumu Rd with Peter Watson, of Gore, behind the wheel. Photo: Gemma Sinclair Forty trucks and 10 cars were registered, some of which included freight trucks, milk tankers, classic cars, police cars and a bus. [Missing Credit]50 vehicles convoy around Gore at the 17th Hug a Rig event on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Gemma Sinclair Southland businesses who opened the doors of their vehicles included McNeil Distribution, Wilkins Farming, Eden Haulage, MG farms, Go Bus, Open Country and Fonterra. The event had about 30 volunteers. There were “well over 1000” people there, Mrs Elstob said. gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz