Continuing to give back is the aim for organisers of a Gore community market that is celebrating its first decade.

The monthly Gore Hokonui Community Market, which started in 2016, has seen up to 50 craft, goods and food stalls fill the St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church each month.

Those behind the market, held on the second Saturday of the month, want to continue its proud record of donating thousands of dollars to Southland charities, initiatives and groups.

Founder Margaret Cochrane said the market, which had 34 stalls on Saturday, was for everyone — volunteers, stallholders or browsers.

“We call it a community market because it involves the whole community,” Ms Cochrane said.

“It’s something we’re hoping to keep going . . . and grow it more.”

She hoped the market would continue.

On Saturday $1500 of profit from stallholder table fees were donated to three charities.

They donated $500 each to Blind Low Vision New Zealand, Menzies College’s Europe trip next year and contributed to the cost of a headstone for Gore child Dixon Cribb, who died from an epileptic brain injury last year.

Other charities and groups the initiative had donated to over the years included the Southland Multiple Sclerosis Society, Furever Homes, Gore Cat Rescue, the Gore Hato Hone St John health shuttle, school sports teams and the annual Hug a Rig event in Waimumu.

Market committee member Cathy Borthwick said they had seen up to 300 attendees come through the doors over the years.

“I think it just shows the support that the community gives,” Ms Borthwick said.

“And the fact that we have such an eclectic and varied amount of stallholders . . . it does mean that there is something for everybody.”

In November last year, the market introduced a car boot sale, enabling locals to pay for a park and sell unwanted goods such as clothes, board games and books.

Market committee member Tarnya Johnson who had been involved since the initiative started a decade ago, said time flew when the community was the focus.

“It’s unbelievable . . . I can’t believe it’s gone by so fast,” Mrs Johnson said.