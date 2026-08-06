A 21-year-old Gore man has been sentenced for dealing LSD, despite the cardboard tabs he sold not containing the drug. Tyson Craig Weatherall, 21, pleaded guilty to seven charges of selling lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), eight charges of possessing cannabis and five charges of dealing cannabis in the Gore District Court on Wednesday. The court heard the cardboard tabs Weatherall was selling had no traces of LSD, but because the defendant offered to supply the drug, the “fake” tabs still breached the Misuse Of Drugs Act. The LSD charge has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Judge Thomas Ingram said the tabs were “attempted fraud” by the defendant. On October 31 last year, at about 2.30pm, police executed a search warrant at a Gore address, and seized several electronic devices. Multiple discussions of the sale and supply of illicit drugs were found on Weatherall’s device. Between June 4 and October 30 last year, the defendant offered to supply LSD on seven occasions. The defendant offered or sold cannabis five times, and possessed the drug for supply in nine instances. The defendant offered to supply 13 tabs of LSD and possessed or sold about 39 grams of cannabis, the police summary of facts said. Counsel Hugo Young said the amount of cannabis involved was “not of any great moment”. Judge Ingram warned Weatherall if he did not get his act together, he would go to prison. “Cut it out and stay away from this stuff,” Judge Ingram said. Weatherall was sentenced to 60 hours’ community work. gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz