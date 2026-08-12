Invercargill fire crews rushed to a burning flat amid reports a person was caught inside on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12.40pm, emergency services were notified of a smoke-filled flat in Selwyn St, off Bluff Highway, in Invercargill.

Units from Invercargill and Wallacetown initially responded and the first engine arrived at the scene at 12.48pm.

After reports one person was unaccounted for, engines from Bluff and Winton were also dispatched, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Simon Lyford said.

Fenz later confirmed only one person was in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.

The crews extinguished the fire by 1.17pm, and one appliance from Invercargill and two investigators remained on the the scene mid-afternoon.

A witness reported a strong smell of gas at the scene, which was not confirmed by Fenz.

The crews extinguished the fire by 1.17pm, and one appliance from Invercargill and two investigators remained on the the scene mid-afternoon.

Mr Lyford said if anyone saw or smelled smoke, or a fire, call 111.

“Get out and stay out.”